Criticism for Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy grows louder in own party

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The controversy over Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy taking objection to TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy announcing his wife’s name as a Congress candidate for Huzurnagar by-election refuses to die down. In fact, after Revanth Reddy came down on Uttam Kumar Reddy, all the Congress leaders in Nalgonda district came together, setting aside their rivalries, to isolate him.

Nalgonda leaders K Jana Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy joined hands with Uttam Kumar Reddy, setting aside their differences with him. They expressed solidarity with him and announced that since Revanth Reddy is an outsider to Nalgonda, no one wants to listen to his advice on who should be fielded from the constituency.

Former MP V Hanumantha Rao also took exception to Revanth Reddy’s outburst against Uttam and said that he should exercise restraint or his image would take a hard knock. “Revanth should not have asked Khunthia to issue a show-cause notice to Uttam. No one made such a demand in the past.”

On uranium mining issue, Rao said that Revanth Reddy should not have said that AICC secretary SA Sampath does not know the ABCD of uranium mining. “By making such comments, Revanth had insulted a Dalit leader, which did not bode well for the party,” he said.