DGPs of southern states hold meet, talk cooperation

The Southern Regional Coordination Committee, in its meeting, discussed various issues related to coordination among the States on various matters.  

Published: 21st September 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 04:46 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Directors Generals of Police (DGPs) from the southern States, at a conclave in the city on Friday, decided to appoint a nodal officer from each State for coordination with other States for the detection and prevention of crime. 

The Southern Regional Coordination Committee, in its meeting, discussed various issues related to coordination among the States on various matters.  The committee decided to appoint a nodal officer in all States for better coordination. It also decided to form small functional groups for the implementation of various decisions taken during the meeting. 

Meanwhile, officials of several States shared practices and initiatives in policing adopted by them. State police gave a presentation on IT initiatives and best practices such as CCTNS, ICJS, She Teams and Bharosa. It was further decided to have a meeting next year for a review of the implementation of the decisions taken. 

DGP Telangana M Mahender Reddy; Neelamani N Raju (Karnataka); Lokanath Behera (Kerala); J K Tripathy (Tamil Nadu), Gautam Sawang (Andhra Pradesh) and Puducherry DIG Ishwar Singh attended the meeting. DGP Maharashtra Subodh Kumar Jaiswal also attended the meeting as a special invitee as the State has borders with many southern States.









