‘Draft policy on food processing units awaiting Cabinet nod’, confirms KT Rama Rao

He also announced that FPUs would be established in all the Assembly constituencies based on the crops and fruits grown in the respective regions.

Published: 21st September 2019 04:37 AM

TRS working president KT Rama Rao ( File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Industries and Municipal Administration & Urban Development, KT Rama Rao said that a draft policy on establishing food processing units (FPUs) and also a Food Map that aims to promote food processing industry in the State have been prepared by the Telangana Industries and Commerce Department and the same would be submitted to the State government to be placed before the State Cabinet.

Replying to questions by P Sudarshan Reddy, Balka Suman, N Bhaskar Rao and others during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Friday, Rama Rao said that as and when the Cabinet approves the proposals, an FPU policy would be implemented across the State.

He also announced that FPUs would be established in all the Assembly constituencies based on the crops and fruits grown in the respective regions. The minister said that the State government will encourage the development of food processing industry over the next four years in a phased manner. On setting up of FPUs in every Assembly constituency, the minister said that a thorough evaluation of the gaps and opportunities in each Assembly constituency has been conducted.

Accordingly, food processing units in each constituency by private entrepreneurs, farmer producer groups and various government agencies will be promoted. Immediately after the approval of the food processing policy by the Cabinet, the government will encourage the development of FP industries in a phased manner, the minister said.

The FPUs will be planned based on the primary, secondary and tertiary level. As many as 21 clusters are planned for FPUs. Several reputed companies, including Coca Cola, Lulu Group, RPSG and ITC, have evinced keen interest to set up industries in the State, the minister added.

