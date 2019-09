Major General RK Singh takes over as General Officer Commanding of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Major General R K Singh took over as General Officer Commanding (GOC), Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) here on Friday.

Singh was commissioned in to Regiment of Artillery in 1984. He graduated from NDA Khadakwasla and holds a PG degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Madras. He attended specialised courses such as DSSC and LGSC.