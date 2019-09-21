Home States Telangana

Special CBI Court at Hyderabad admits Andhra CM Jagan Reddy’s plea for exemption from personal appearance

 Taking these submissions into consideration, the judge admitted the petition for hearing and posted the matter to September 27.

Published: 21st September 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special CBI Court at Hyderabad on Friday admitted a petition for hearing filed by Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking exemption from appearance before the court and to allow his lawyer to appear on his behalf during the hearings in the alleged illegal assets case. The petition seeking exemption was filed under Section 205 CrPC. 

When the petition came up for hearing, CBI court judge BR Madhusudhan Rao raised an objection regarding maintainability of the petition since the petitioner’s earlier pleas seeking exemption from appearance were dismissed by the CBI court in 2014 and 2016, and later his plea challenging the court order was also dismissed.

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Jagan, submitted that his client had filed petitions twice. Petitions were filed when he was an opposition leader in the State assembly and sought exemption from appearance before he undertook ‘padayatra’ in the State. However, the court dismissed the plea filed in 2014 saying that the reasons were not rationale.

As for the petition filed in 2016, the then judge has not raised an objection regarding its maintainability and heard the petition before dismissing it. Due to change in circumstances, the petitioner who is now the State Chief Minister has filed the present petition seeking exemption from appearance to discharge his duties.  Taking these submissions into consideration, the judge admitted the petition for hearing and posted the matter to September 27.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Special CBI Court Special CBI Court at Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Section 205 CrPC judge BR Madhusudhan Rao
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp