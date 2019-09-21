Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman lauds corporate tax reduction

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Friday welcomed the decision of Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman to slash the corporate tax though it robbed the national exchequer of Rs 1.45 lakh crore revenue.

In a statement issued here, Vinod Kumar said that the measures taken by the Union finance minister would help the pharma industry in Telangana and other industries in various districts. The Telangana government had already acquired land for the location of pharma city. He said the State would take benefit of the decision of the Centre.