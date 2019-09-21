Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman lauds corporate tax reduction
The Telangana government had already acquired land for location of pharma city. He said the State would take benefit of the decision of the Centre.
HYDERABAD: Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Friday welcomed the decision of Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman to slash the corporate tax though it robbed the national exchequer of Rs 1.45 lakh crore revenue.
