Under-construction bridge near Vemulawada collapses due to flooding

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: An under-construction bridge across the Moolavagu (stream) near Vemulawada collapsed due to heavy flooding on Friday.

There were no casualties, however, a considerable amount of construction material was washed away, causing a huge for the construction agency. It is learnt that the contractor had stopped work on it six months ago. It was one of two bridges to be built on the stream, for throughput of traffic in each direction, to relieve congestion in the city.

Learning of the incident, R&B Superintending Engineer (SE) KV Ragava Charyulu inspected the damage along with officials concerned.

“The bridge’s centring pillars have been washed away due to heavy floods and as a result, it has caved in. Once the floodwaters recede, we will direct the construction agency to remove the damaged part and rebuild the portion,” he said.