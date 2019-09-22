Chandrasekhar Rao acting vindictively against farmers, says Telangana BJP Chief K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as anti-farmer, BJP State chief K Laxman has alleged that since farmers defeated the Chief Minister’s daughter and former MP K Kavitha in Parliament elections from Nizamabad, the former was acting vengefully against the farmers and denying all the benefits.

Speaking at a dharna organised by BJP Kisan Morcha State unit at here on Saturday, Laxman alleged that since Nizambad farmers played a vital role in the defeat of Kavitha, KCR was acting with vengeance and make farmers suffer.

“KCR is adopting vindictive politics against farmers for rejecting his daughter in Nizamabad,” he alleged.

“KCR promised to waive Rs 32,000 crore farm loans, but so far nothing has been done in this direction. He just used farmers to win polls and left them to suffer after coming to power,” he alleged.



Though the Centre was ready to supply fertilisers, the TRS government created artificial shortage and put the farmers in trouble, he said.