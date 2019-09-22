Foreign tourist influx rises fourfold in five years in Telangana

Home States Telangana

The number of foreign tourists who visited the State in 2014 was just 75,171. It touched 3,18,154 in 2018, as per the data.  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The inflow of foreign tourists into the state has increased fourfold over the last five years, according to data available with the tourism department. The number of foreign tourists who visited the State in 2014 was just 75,171. It touched 3,18,154 in 2018, as per the data.  

The growth of IT and industries in the state, mostly in Hyderabad, contributed to increase number of foreign tourists, say officials sources. They add that the healthcare sector too has contributed in bringing tourists to Telangana. 

There were power cuts in the erstwhile state till 2014 and the industrial sector had witnessed a serious slump.

However, after the formation of the new State, the law and order situation was brought to normalcy and the power situation too was improved. The number of foreign tourists visiting the state, as result, has been steadily increasing by the year.

 

