Home States Telangana

Hyderabad trumps Bengaluru in office space absorption: KT Rama Rao

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao says Hyderabad faring better due to ‘friendly and good governance’ in the state.

Published: 22nd September 2019 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Minister for Information Technology KT Rama Rao

Minister for Information Technology of Telangana, KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Information Technology KT Rama Rao on Saturday announced that Hyderabad has overtaken Bengaluru in office space absorption in the first quarter of 2019-20.

“I had earlier said Hyderabad would overtake Bengaluru in office space absorption this year. As per latest updates, Hyderabad has already beaten Bengaluru in the first quarter,” Rama Rao said during the Question Hour on Saturday.

Leasing activity has touched 12.8 million sqft in the first quarter, increasing marginally by about three per cent. Supply addition touched 13.4 million sqft in Hyderabad, followed by Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Mumbai, Rama Rao said.

“Due to good and friendly governance in Telangana, Hyderabad is faring better than Bengaluru in the IT sector. Top international companies such as Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple have set up their units in Hyderabad instead of Bengaluru,” he said. 

Rama Rao lashed out at the Congress party which had said in spite of being close to the NDA government at the Centre, the TRS government was unable to establish Information Technology and Investment Region (ITIR) in Hyderabad.

“Even with no ITIR, the government has continued with its effort of creating new IT clusters and attracting new investments in IT, creating employment opportunities for the State’s youth,” he said.

He also pointed out that the ITIR for Hyderabad and other cities was sanctioned by the previous UPA government in November 2013, just months before its term would expire.

He was reacting to criticism by Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who had earlier also said because of the absence of ITIR, Hyderabad had lost a lot of investments and new employment opportunities. 

“Also the project would have boosted tax revenues of the State up to Rs 30,170 crore, IT revenue potential to Rs 2.19 lakh crore, IT exports to Rs 2.35 lakh crore and so on,” Bhatti had said. Bhatti wanted the State government to pass a resolution in the Assembly, seeking ITIR for Telangana. He said that ITIR, upon completion in 20 years, would provide 1.54 million direct jobs and 5.04 million indirect jobs in Phase I and II.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao said Hyderabad’s software and IT exports in 2018-19 had registered a growth of 17 per cent, while the national average was about 13 per cent; Bengaluru’s grew at seven to eight per cent. “This reflects the progressive growth of the IT sector in Telangana,” he said. 

“What the Congress party was unable to do in 55 years, we has done in five,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Telangana Government
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province Sunday, June 10, 2018. | (File | AP)
Mahabalipuram gets a makeover ahead of PM Modi-Xi Jinping's summit
Hundreds of people throng to Elliot's Beach to hold a peaceful rally spreading awareness against Climate Change and urging government to act against it in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Hundreds gather on Chennai beach to support global climate strike
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Twitter/@narendramodi)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
Twenty-five years ago, actors Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry became household names with the popular American sitcom 'Friends'. Check out mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series.
Friends 25th Anniversary: Here are 25 mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp