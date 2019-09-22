Telangana bags three National Water Mission irrigation awards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana bagged three prestigious awards announced on Saturday under the National Water Mission.



While the Irrigation and CAD Department received an award for developing the Telangana Water Resources Information System (TWRIS), the Groundwater Department bagged an award for its work on Users Centred Aquifer Level Groundwater Management.



The third award went to the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department for the Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

Of the total 23 awards announced by the National Water Mission across the country, the State bagged three awards. The award presentation ceremony will be held on September 25 at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.



The NWM initiated the ‘National Water Mission Awards’ to recognise excellence in water conservation, efficient water use and sustainable water management.