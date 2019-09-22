Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Reddy bats for more autonomy in education

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Newly-appointed Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has proposed that States be provided with more autonomy to facilitate the education systems as per their plans and priorities.

She was speaking at a meeting organised by the Ministry of Human Resources Development in New Delhi on the New Education Policy (NEP).

Reddy sought more funds from the Centre to meet expenditure pertaining to the introduction of early childhood education. She suggested that the NEP promote skill development through vocational training right from high school.