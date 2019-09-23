Telangana assembly appoints Akbaruddin Owaisi Public Accounts Committee chairman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM floor leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi has been appointed the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy announced this in the House on the last day of the Assembly.

Though Congress has emerged as the main opposition party, it declined its status after the majority of MLAs moved to TRS. However, MIM has secured opposition status with seven Assembly seats. Congress member D Sridhar Babu was among other members of the PAC.

The Speaker also appointed Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy as the chairman of the assessment committee and Jeevan Reddy as Public Undertakings Committee chairman.

Nannapaneni Narender was made member of the Zonal Railway Users Committee of the South Central Railway Zone.

Meanwhile, the Budget session of the Assembly, which lasted for 10 days, debated issues for 58 hours and six minutes. The House adopted three Bills including Appropriation Bill.