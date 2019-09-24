Home States Telangana

Telangana borrowings to touch Rs 4.6 lakh crore, claims Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Vikramarka

Stating that the State is in serious financial crisis, Bhatti cautioned that if corrective measures are not taken, the State would be bankrupt.

Published: 24th September 2019 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Telangana Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of misleading the people on State’s borrowings, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka claimed that the current total borrowings of Telangana stood at Rs 3,03,000 crore and it was likely to touch Rs 4,60,918 crore by 2023.

Making a powerpoint presentation at Assembly media hall here on Monday, Vikramarka stated all the claims by the chief minister about the borrowings was false. 

“The Chief Minister told the House that there are no debts. But as per the Budget presented by the government, the estimated borrowings within FRBM limits stood at Rs 2003000 crore, State guarantee stood at Rs 77,314 crore and this years borrowings stood at Rs 30,000 crore totalling Rs 3 lakh crore,” he pointed out.

Stating that the State is in serious financial crisis, Bhatti cautioned that if corrective measures are not taken, the State would be bankrupt. “Despite the alarming financial condition of the State, the chief minister, instead of taking measures to set it right, is trying to mislead the people,” he alleged. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CM KCR Congress Legislative Party Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka FRBM Telangana Budget
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp