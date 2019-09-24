Telangana borrowings to touch Rs 4.6 lakh crore, claims Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Vikramarka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of misleading the people on State’s borrowings, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka claimed that the current total borrowings of Telangana stood at Rs 3,03,000 crore and it was likely to touch Rs 4,60,918 crore by 2023.

Making a powerpoint presentation at Assembly media hall here on Monday, Vikramarka stated all the claims by the chief minister about the borrowings was false.

“The Chief Minister told the House that there are no debts. But as per the Budget presented by the government, the estimated borrowings within FRBM limits stood at Rs 2003000 crore, State guarantee stood at Rs 77,314 crore and this years borrowings stood at Rs 30,000 crore totalling Rs 3 lakh crore,” he pointed out.

Stating that the State is in serious financial crisis, Bhatti cautioned that if corrective measures are not taken, the State would be bankrupt. “Despite the alarming financial condition of the State, the chief minister, instead of taking measures to set it right, is trying to mislead the people,” he alleged.