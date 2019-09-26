Four Telugus among the 99 richest Indians on IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four Telugu industrialists based out of Hyderabad are among the 99 richest Indians, according to the latest IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List. P Pitchi Reddy and PV Krishna Reddy, chairman and managing director respectively of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures, have secured the 57th and 63rd ranks respectively. Their net worth is Rs 13,400 crore and Rs 12,900 crore respectively.

The list released on Wednesday also had the names of industrialists Divi Satchandra Kiran and Nilima Motapanti, of Divi’s Laboratories. They secured the 83rd and 89th ranks respectively, with a net worth of Rs 10,200 crore and Rs 9,800 crore respectively.

Reliance Industries’ chairman Mukesh Ambani topped the list for the eighth consecutive year, with a net worth of Rs 3,80,700 crore. The number of Indians with a net worth of more than Rs 1,000 crore has grown to 953 this year from 831 in 2018.

The list has been compiled by the Hurun Research Institute, using a cut-off of July 31, 2019, when the rate of exchange to the US dollar was Rs 68.5.