Home States Telangana

Four Telugus among the 99 richest Indians on IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List

Four Telugu industrialists based out of Hyderabad are among the 99 richest Indians, according to the latest IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List.

Published: 26th September 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

According to the second edition of the GROHE Hurun India Real Estate Rich List, Lodha has a net worth of Rs 27, 150 crore.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four Telugu industrialists based out of Hyderabad are among the 99 richest Indians, according to the latest IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List. P Pitchi Reddy and PV Krishna Reddy, chairman and managing director respectively of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures, have secured the 57th and 63rd ranks respectively. Their net worth is Rs 13,400 crore and Rs 12,900 crore respectively.

The list released on Wednesday also had the names of industrialists Divi Satchandra Kiran and Nilima Motapanti, of Divi’s Laboratories. They secured the 83rd and 89th ranks respectively, with a net worth of Rs 10,200 crore and Rs 9,800 crore respectively.

Reliance Industries’ chairman Mukesh Ambani topped the list for the eighth consecutive year, with a net worth of Rs 3,80,700 crore. The number of Indians with a net worth of more than Rs 1,000 crore has grown to 953 this year from 831 in 2018.

The list has been compiled by the Hurun Research Institute, using a cut-off of July 31, 2019, when the rate of exchange to the US dollar was Rs 68.5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
richest Indians hyderabad industrialists IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List P Pitchi Reddy PV Krishna Reddy Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Mukesh Ambani Hurun Research Institute
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp