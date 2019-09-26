Jawaharlal Nehru University Professor Zoya Hasan launches attack on BJP for  majoritarianism

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Having a majoritarian electoral democracy, the BJP-led Central government is flouting constitutional procedures while taking decisions, said Prof Zoya Hasan of Jawaharlal Nehru University at the Council for Social Development on Wednesday.

She was delivering a talk on ‘Democracy as a majoritarianism’ at a daylong seminar on ‘CD Deshmukh Memorial Lecture’. Zoya Hasan dwelt extensively on the merits and demerits of majoritarian democracy. She also spoke on the controversial Babri Masjid issue and abrogation of Article 370. She said that Kashmiris’ opinions were not considered before Article 370 was annulled. She further said that the ruling party was indulging in divisive politics. Prof Kalpana Kannabiran, Regional Director of CSD was present on the occasion.