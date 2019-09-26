Telangana Congress alleges misuse of official machinery by TRS to win Huzurnagar bypoll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the TRS government of misusing the official machinery to win Huzurnagar bypoll, TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi alleged that the State government had started depositing money in the bank accounts of farmers belonging to Huzurnagar constituency under the Rythu Bandhu scheme as part of its strategy to seek their support in the upcoming election.

Ravi claimed that farmers of Huzurnagar have been receiving text messages, informing them that the Rythu Bandhu amount has been deposited in their bank accounts.