Home States Telangana

Telangana government’s three-pronged approach to eliminate hypertension, trans-fatty acids for a healthier state

The conference was held to discuss awareness programmes to tackle non-communicable diseases, that are caused due to hypertension and trans-fatty acids (TFA).

Published: 26th September 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Principal secretary Shanthi Kumari (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a conference conducted by non-profit organisation Consumer Voice, Principal secretary Shanthi Kumari said that the State government’s three-pronged approach, comprising of early screening through outreach, followed by a dispensation of secondary and tertiary medical care, has proved effective in managing hypertension. The conference was held to discuss awareness programmes to tackle non-communicable diseases, that are caused due to hypertension and trans-fatty acids (TFA).

Dr Gangadhar Taduri, professor of Nephrology at NIMS, said that the State had spent over Rs 800 crore just on the heart and cardiovascular diseases and that therefore, there was a need to approach universal healthcare with more vigour.

Speaking on the elimination of trans-fatty acids in Telangana, Dr K Shankar, Director of Food Safety, said: “Strict implementation of regulations of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India  can sharply reduce heart diseases caused by TFAs in foods.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Consumer Voice Principal secretary Telangana government tertiary medical care non-communicable diseases
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp