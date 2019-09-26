Telangana government’s three-pronged approach to eliminate hypertension, trans-fatty acids for a healthier state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a conference conducted by non-profit organisation Consumer Voice, Principal secretary Shanthi Kumari said that the State government’s three-pronged approach, comprising of early screening through outreach, followed by a dispensation of secondary and tertiary medical care, has proved effective in managing hypertension. The conference was held to discuss awareness programmes to tackle non-communicable diseases, that are caused due to hypertension and trans-fatty acids (TFA).

Dr Gangadhar Taduri, professor of Nephrology at NIMS, said that the State had spent over Rs 800 crore just on the heart and cardiovascular diseases and that therefore, there was a need to approach universal healthcare with more vigour.

Speaking on the elimination of trans-fatty acids in Telangana, Dr K Shankar, Director of Food Safety, said: “Strict implementation of regulations of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India can sharply reduce heart diseases caused by TFAs in foods.”