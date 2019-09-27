Chemical explosion in Rampur Vajra Matrix Abrasives and Tools factory leaves three injured 

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a tragic incident, three women workers were severely injured in a chemical explosion at Vajra Matrix Abrasives and Tools factory at Rampur on the outskirts of Warangal on Thursday. The injured workers Priyanka, 28, Naini Swaroopa, 35, and Naini Rajitha, 32, were initially admitted to MGM Hospital. Priyanka suffered 75 per cent burn injuries and was later transferred to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. Swaroopa, who lost her right leg and eye in the accident, is now being treated at a private hospital in Subedari along with Rajitha.

According to Dharmasagar police, the workers got to the factory, which manufactures abrasives and tools for granite polishing, at around 9.30 am. Apart from the three injured workers, two others were present in the factory when the explosion occurred. They escaped unhurt. When police got to the spot, Priyanka was critically injured and Swaroopa had suffered serious injuries to her right leg and eye. Rajitha was crying for help, meanwhile. The blast occurred at 10.50 am, said police. Later, Kazipet ACP K Narsinga Rao and other officials visited the explosion site.

Speaking to Express, Dharmasagar Inspector MDS Baba said that the a chemical in the abrasives caused the blast and the subsequent fire. “The right leg of Swaroopa was amputated by the doctors as she had suffered a serious injury,” he said. The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the explosion. “We will confirm the cause by sending the chemical substance to the FSL. Cases have been registered under Sections 337, 338, 286 of the IPC and we have begun investigating into the incident,” said Baba.

