‘Order probe into tendering process of Smart City Works’, Telangana BJP urges Governor Soundararajan
Laxman urged the governor to order a detailed inquiry by vigilance authorities so that the guilty could be punished and public money saved.
Published: 27th September 2019 03:17 AM | Last Updated: 27th September 2019 03:17 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: The State unit of BJP had urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to order a detailed probe into the tendering process of Smart City Works handed over to Karimnagar Smart City Corporation Limited. A delegation led by party’s state chief K Laxman submitted a memorandum to the governor in this regard on Thursday.
