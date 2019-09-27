‘Order probe into tendering process of Smart City Works’, Telangana BJP urges Governor Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State unit of BJP had urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to order a detailed probe into the tendering process of Smart City Works handed over to Karimnagar Smart City Corporation Limited. A delegation led by party’s state chief K Laxman submitted a memorandum to the governor in this regard on Thursday.

Laxman urged the governor to order a detailed inquiry by vigilance authorities so that the guilty could be punished and public money saved.