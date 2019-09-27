Home States Telangana

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Reddy requests Railways for make rakes to receive fertilisers

Reddy said the about 85 per cent of the fertiliser stocks was received by the State through 14 of the Railways’ rake points.

Published: 27th September 2019 02:26 AM

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (File Picture |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy requested Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to open additional railway rake points in the State to receive fertiliser stocks. In a letter to the Union minister on Thursday, Reddy said that the consumption of various fertilisers in the State during the Kharif and Rabi seasons was about 30 lakh tonnes. “It is likely to go up further with the completion of ongoing projects,” he said. 

Reddy said the about 85 per cent of the fertiliser stocks were received by the State through 14 of the Railways’ rake points. The remaining 15 per cent is received through roads. 

The agriculture minister said some locations such as Bhupalpally, Mulugu,  Jangaon, Asifabad, Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet and Nirmal were not catered to by the current rake points. “The needs of all districts are not being met. There is a need for more rake points,” he said, suggesting them at Akkanapet/Medak, Basara, Nalgonda, Bibinagar/Yadadri, Mahabubabad, Bhupalpally, Uppal/Karimnagar, Kothagudem, Vikarabad, Madanapuramu/Wanaparthy.

