Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao announces cash awards for top-scoring SSC students

The minister said that the concerned teachers would also be awarded 10 gram of gold as a token of appreciation.

Published: 27th September 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Former minister T Harish Rao with uncle and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Finance minister T Harish Rao with uncle and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In a bid to promote good results in government schools, Finance Minister T Harish Rao announced cash awards to the top-scoring SSC students of a government high school at Indiranagar Colony in Siddipet. While on a visit to the school on Thursday, the minister said that every student scoring 10 CGPA in the SSC exams would be rewarded with Rs 25,000.

The minister said that the concerned teachers would also be awarded 10 gram of gold as a token of appreciation.

