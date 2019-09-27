Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao announces cash awards for top-scoring SSC students

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In a bid to promote good results in government schools, Finance Minister T Harish Rao announced cash awards to the top-scoring SSC students of a government high school at Indiranagar Colony in Siddipet. While on a visit to the school on Thursday, the minister said that every student scoring 10 CGPA in the SSC exams would be rewarded with Rs 25,000.

The minister said that the concerned teachers would also be awarded 10 gram of gold as a token of appreciation.