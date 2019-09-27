Telangana High Court refuses to stall release of ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refusing to grant a stay on the release of the film ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ starring Chiranjeevi, the Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the petitioners as to how they seek to stall the release of a film citing a reason which relates to a civil dispute. Meanwhile, the filmmakers have claimed that the said film was not a biopic.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili was dealing with the petition filed by Doravari Dastagiri Reddy and others who claimed themselves as family members and legal heirs of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy seeking direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) not to issue censor certificate to the said film. The petitioners alleged that the film producer and actor Ram Charan and others had promised them to pay royalty amount for using their family history and other articles for the film, but failed to fulfil.

According to the filmmakers, they have already approached the civil court and obtained an injunction order restraining all from interfering in the release of the film. Meanwhile, CBFC counsel Sanjeev Kalvala told the court that the board has not yet issued the certificate. The judge posted the matter to Monday for further hearing.