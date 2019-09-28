Home States Telangana

Tribal woman gangraped for seeking pay in Telangana

​The woman, who had migrated to the city from Nagarkurnool with her husband, was working at a poultry farm in Pahadi Shareef, on the city outskirts.

Published: 28th September 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

According to the survivor’s statement, she was confined to an isolated room naked, and was raped continuously by her employer and his three friends. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a horrific incident, a 30-year-old tribal woman was allegedly gangraped by her employer and three others, after she asked him to clear her salary dues.

According to the survivor’s statement, she was confined to an isolated room naked, and was raped continuously by her employer and his three friends. Her husband was also allegedly locked up and tortured in another room of the building.

DCP LB Nagar Sunpreet Singh said that cases under charges of gangrape and Sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were registered, and that they were on the lookout for the suspects.

“As the woman complained of being severely beaten up in the process, she was referred for a detailed medical examination. The report is awaited,” the DCP said.

It is learnt that the accused employer Prasad Reddy had promised a pay of Rs 15,000 per month while hiring the couple about four months ago. However, they were only paid for the first two months and the wages for the next two months were due.

Around two weeks ago, they asked Prasad Reddy to clear the dues. But after delaying the issue for a few days, Prasad Reddy approached the couple on the night of September 18, claiming that there was an emergency at his friend’s farm, for which he needed their help.

The couple was then taken to a building in his car, where they were put up in two different rooms. Prasad Reddy and three others then raped the woman continuously.

They also allegedly kicked her and beat her up with sticks, leaving wounds all over her body. They then stripped off her clothes and left her naked in the room. Reportedly, her husband was also tortured in another room.

According to the woman, the assault continued for two days. On September 21, the couple escaped from the building and tried to approach the police, but her employer threatened to kill them.

They were then sent back to the farmhouse, where they were locked up again. The couple managed to escape again on Thursday, and subsequently approached the police. The police have formed special teams to nab the accused.

Minister asks officials to expedite investigation

Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod on Friday urged the police to expedite the investigation and ensure the arrest of the accused at the earliest. She said that the victim was undergoing treatment and that efforts were being taken to ensure justice for her.

