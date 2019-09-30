Home States Telangana

‘Don’t allow non-Hindus at Dandiya’,  Bajrang Dal requests Hyderabad police and the organisers of Garba and Dandiya at Navratri celebrations

In the letters to the event organisers, they said they had come across untoward incidents in the last two years, which were caused due to non-Hindus participating in the events.

Published: 30th September 2019 05:55 AM

Dandiya event (File Photo | EPS, R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bajrang Dal has requested the city police and the organisers of Garba and Dandiya at Navratri celebrations not to allow any non-Hindus to take part in their events here. The move, they say, is aimed at preventing “Love Jihad”.

The Bajrang Dal even urged the event organisers to make it mandatory for all those who attend to present their Aadhaar cards. The organisation further said their activists would be present to identify non-Hindus at various Dandiya events.

“They have no concern and respect for the divinity of the event. They often misbehave with women participating in Garbha/Dandiya,” Bajrang Dal activists said. The organisation has written such letters to the organisers of 12 mega-events, and the Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissioners.

“The problem arises as people who don’t worship God join the events. This was happening because the non-Hindu bouncers posted outside were allowing other non-Hindus to enter,” Kailash Sajjan, media convener of the Bajrang Dal, told this newspaper, adding that there have instances in which such people entered and misbehaved with women.

He further claimed that they managed to close down ‘Navyug Dandiya’ at Ramkoti last year as one of its partners was a Muslim, and allowed Muslim youth to the Dandiya, which is a devotional dance in front of goddess Durga.

No entry without Aadhaar: Bajrang Dal

The Bajrang Dal has urged organisers of Garba and Dandiya events in Hyderabad to make it mandatory for all attendees to present their Aadhaar cards

