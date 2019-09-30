TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakarseeks probe into Mid Manair Dam damage

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday alleged that the leakage of water from Mid Manair Dam (MMD) in Boinpalli Mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district was taking place because the quality of the project was compromised by the contractor. Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan here, he demanded the State government to order a probe into the damage caused to the dam.

Ponnam stated that though the capacity of the MMD was 26 tmcft, it was only filled up to 4 tmcft because the officials fear that the earthen dam would start leaking if more water was stored. “The dam has developed cracks across about one kilometre. So the officials are not filling the dam to its full capacity,” he pointed out.

According to Ponnam, the officials and local TRS leaders are claiming that there is no water leakage from the reservoir and that some water is going waste due to just seepage. “If there is no problem there, then why are the authorities not pumping water from Yellampalli project and filling the Mid Manair and Lower Manair dams,” he asked. The senior leader said that because of the damage, the irrigation authorities were emptying MMD after impounding just 15 tmcft of water, in order to avoid a breach in the bund. “MMD plays a vital role in supplying water to Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts. If the water is not stored to its full capacity, this district may not get sufficient water,” he added.