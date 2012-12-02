Designer Payal Jain has earned the reputation of having extravagant shows, and this year too her couture Fall-Winter 2012 show at the poolside at the Hyatt Regency was a grand affair. The collection can be best described as beautiful as there were sequences of posh evening dresses, glamorous gowns, sexy sarees interspersed with pretty separates. Payal used motif of flowers and butterflies cut in Origami styles that were appliquéd on luxuriant ensembles. Plentiful juxtaposition of sheer with opaque added oodles of oomph to the collection.

Seen at the evening were designers like Tarun Tahiliani, Rohit Bal, Ashish and Misha Soni, Rajesh and Payal Pratap, Varun Bahl, Leena Singh, Rina Dhaka, and many more. Evening’s host was the GM of Hyatt Regency, Timothy Bruce, and he ensured that the dinner was a lavish affair. Others spotted were Tikka Shatrujit Singh, Neil and Neelima Prasad, Radhika Jha and Jaideep Sippy.