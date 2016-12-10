Laser walls on Indo-Pak border in Punjab by Dec 18

Harpreet Bajwa By

AMRITSAR: All infiltration prone porous points on the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab will be sealed off with laser walls by December 18 to thwart infiltration. Sources in the Border Security Force (BSF) said the force is in the process of installing laser walls and other surveillance equipment at all the 41 points identified by it.

“Each laser wall will secure an area of 250 to 500 meters, depending upon the terrain. Around 200 laser walls will be installed,’’ said a BSF official.

Most of these ‘walls’ have been procured from DRDO and from the R&D wing of the BSF. The lasers will detect movement and beam the exact location to the BSF. They will be monitored through an advanced satellite-based signal command system equipped with night and fog visibility tools. The decision to install laser walls was taken by the BSF in 2014.

Underground devices have also been placed in the areas along the border, which will notify the BSF control centre.

BSF’s R&D wing has also developed battlefield surveillance radar and handheld thermal imagers, which will be placed along the border.