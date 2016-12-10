Uttar Pradesh

Carry On, Junior

Amanmani Tripathi is following in his father’s steps. He is suspected of eliminating his wife, who died in an accident in 2015. They had married in 2013. Amanmani is the son of four-time UP MLA Amarmani Tripathi, who—along with his wife Madhumani—is serving a life-term for getting poet Madhumita Shukla killed in 2003. CM Akhilesh Yadav has ordered a CBI a probe, in which Amanmani is a prime suspect.

Maharashtra

Cash Pinch for Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who praised demonetisation in Pune last month, became a victim of the cash ban at the Parliament canteen. His Rs 2,000 note was declined as there was no change in the canteen, which opened his eyes to the problems of the cash crunch. He went to the nearest bank to take stock of situation.

Pogo Politics

The Winter Session of the Maharashtra Assembly began with a cartoon war. While blaming the government for not keeping promises, leader of the Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil compared it with the cartoon character Doremon, and the public with Nobita, whom Doremon always takes away from reality. CM Devendra Fadnavis was quick to compare the Opposition with The Jungle Book’s Mowgli. BJP MLA Anil Gote termed the whole episode as ‘Pogo Politics’. “What else can one expect when a ‘Pappu’ is heading the principal Opposition,” he said.

Jankar in Trouble

Dairy Development minister Mahadeo Jankar, known as a fiery leader for the cause of the Dhangar community, who took on Sharad Pawar on his home turf Baramati, is in trouble after a video clip surfaced last week. In the video, Jankar is threatening an election officer to dismiss the Opposition candidate’s application. Jankar might have to resign if the state Election Commission initiates action against him. But more worrisome for him is that he was hushed away by his supporters after they held a protest march against the government for not keeping its promise to grant quota for the Dhangar community.

Embers of Family Feud

Which way is the feud in the SP’s first family going? Just when things were settling down, came a minor storm. Despite giving importance to party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav during the launch of major projects, Akhilesh Yadav skipped rallies addressed by his father in Ghazipur and Bareilly. Mulayam then appointed Akhilesh’s beté noire to the party’s Parliamentary Board. While the CM is seeking his say in ticket distribution, his uncle Ram Gopal Yadav said he will seal the final list as he is the party’s Parliamentary Board secretary. Then, SP state chief Shivpal Yadav claimed tickets for 165 seats were final.

Northeast

BJP Eyes Congress MLAs

The BJP in Assam will persuade at least three Congress MLAs to contest on its ticket in the by-elections so that it can take its tally to the magical 64 in the 126-member Assembly and not rely on allies AGP and Bodoland People’s Front. BJP has 60 MLAs and is likely to win from Dhemaji, which is vacant after Pradan Baruah was elected to the Lok Sabha from Lakhimpur.