NEW DELHI: Even after five years of directions from the University Grants Commission (UGC), Delhi University (DU) has not been able to instill a clear structure of grievance redressal on its campus.

As per the UGC’s guidelines, a Grievance Redressal Committee has to exist in all colleges affiliated to DU and an ‘Ombudsman’ to be appointed to look over the functioning of these committees, which is mandatory for a Central university.

Currently, if a student faces any issue, he/she goes to the student welfare committee or the Proctor, whose objective is not dealing with complaints.

“We have a committee at the central level. UGC asked all universities to have one, but as it is a lengthy process, we haven’t been able to dorm one yet. We are working on it and will put up the matter for hearing in the Executive Council soon,” said a senior official in DU’s administration.

The Ombudsman to monitor these committees should be a retired judge or a senior lawyer and the appointment would be made in consultation with the Ministry of Human Resource and the Vice-Chancellor of the respective university.

“Three lakh students study in DU’s 63 colleges. North and South Campus get over burdened, and hence there is delay in our complaints being addressed.

If there was an umbrella committee like the Grievance Redressal Committee, students won’t have to run from pillar to post,” said Neeraj Mishra, spokesperson of National Students Union of India, which holds two seats at Delhi University Student Union (DUSU).

Delhi High Court in February this year had ordered DU to form a Grievance Redressal Committee within four months.

Though university officials claim that they have one, students say it is only active during the time of admissions.