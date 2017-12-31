NEW DELHI: The Censors have given the green signal for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, the film that provoked violence and virulent responses during the high-pitched campaign that marked the Gujarat polls. The Deepika Padukone-starrer can be released with modifications, chiefly that its title be changed to Padmavat.

Officials said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will give the film a U/A certification if the changes are made. The board has directed that two disclaimers—that it is ‘not glorifying the practice of Sati’, and another, that it is not a true depiction of history—are displayed before the movie and also during the interval. Changes have also been sought for the song ‘Ghoomar’ Officials said Bhansali has agreed to five changes.

“CBFC has not asked for any cuts with U/A certificate; it is only a few modifications with consent of the film maker. It is finally over so let the film release and judge it then,” said Vani Tripathi Tikoo, CBFC member.

But Rajput outfits have warned of protests. Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi threatened to mob halls that screen the movie. Gogamedi alleged the CBFC was under pressure from underworld don Dawood Ibrahim to certify it.

Rajput Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi said it is “too early” to comment. Officials said the board had a meeting on December 28 and reviewed it with a special panel comprising with Dr Chandramani Singh and Professor K K Singh, both Rajasthan-based historians. Officials said the panel members had insights and also some reservations regarding claimed historical events and socio-cultural aspects.

During a meeting with the panel, Bhansali defended the movie claiming that it was based on the poem ‘Padmavat’ by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi. Many states banned the release of the movie after protests.