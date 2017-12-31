NEW DELHI: After getting inspired by the rich placements of Indian Institute of Technology students, Jawaharlal Nehru Universtity (JNU) has decided for the first time to kick-start Central-level campus placements for the welfare of its students community.

Recently, the JNU administration wrote to all the schools to appoint one of their faculty as placement coordinators who will act as nodal officers for campus placements.

“Everyone knows that JNU is the top university, but it is changing in every sector. In some months, the glimpse of a new JNU will be reflected,” said senior JNU official.

The JNU school of bio-technology is probably the first which has appointed an assistant professor as coordinator.

“As soon we get the final nod from the varsity we will appoint a faculty member who will connect directly with students and companies. The procedure is at the initial stage, but by March campus placements will start in which we are expecting big pharma companies and R&D firms to participate,” added the official. “Our students have to cross many competitions to get admission in the varsity, so their hard work will get a fruitful result through the placements.”

JNU is one of the topmost university in the country. It was recently awarded the highest grade of A++ by National Assessment Accreditation council, an autonomous body that assess and accredits higher education in India.

“It was need of the hour because JNU is a renowned university but we didn’t had an effective placement cell. We want this initiative to be successful and students to get good jobs. Not everyone wants to do PhD and M.Phi, so such placements will benefit students,” said Saurabh Sharma, student at School of Computational and Integrative Sciences, JNU.