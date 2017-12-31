NEW DELHI: New Year is a time for new resolutions. Some resolve to lead a healthy lifestyle. Smokers often take a vow to quit the habit; it’s another matter that they blow it up in smoke a few days later.

So, what have the political parties in the national capital decided to resolve? The Sunday Standard decided to find out from the Delhi units of three major parties—BJP, Congress and AAP.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) has resolved to strengthen its organisation at the grassroots. “Be it for the Assembly polls or Lok Sabha elections, we have drafted a plan to strengthen our base at the polling booth level,” senior Delhi Congress leader Chhatar Singh said, adding that a meeting had been held in this regard.

As part of the plan, Singh said, monthly meetings of block presidents and district presidents would be held in order to strengthen the party at the block committee level. “We will expose right from the grassroots level how the AAP and the BJP are in collusion,” he added.

On the other hand, the BJP vowed to be a constructive and vigilant Opposition. “While we will push the AAP government to indulge more in people welfare, we as a vigilant opposition, will also expose how they have been cheating people. A prime example of how the Kejriwal government is fleecing people is the hike in water tariff,” Praveen Shankar, Delhi BJP spokesperson said. He added that the party did not need a New Year resolution to work for people’s welfare.

The ruling AAP resolved to continue the good work it has been doing. “We are planning to do a lot of new things. Especially, we want to engage more with volunteers on the social media. In AAP, volunteers have a voice but we want to make them more involved. Also, we want to make our party programmes more structured in the coming year,” Ankit Lal, the party’s social media strategist, said.