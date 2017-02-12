‘We need dynamic fares in both sleeper, premium classes’

Richa Sharma By

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu says he has started different products to suit the needs of his wide range of customers. He talks to Richa Sharma about the need for dynamic fare system, enhancing passenger safety and improving railway finances. Excerpts:

Railways is facing stiff competition from low cost airlines.

We are starting different products to attract different passenger group. We have to keep in mind premium passengers and have launched trains such as Tejas that provide airline like facilities at lesser cost.

How has flexi fare in premium trains benefited Railways?

We will have to re-examine if it has benefited or not. I have told the railway board that it should be on an experimental basis. And now I will ask the CRB (Chairman Railway Board) to re-examine it.

Finance Minister talked about competitive fare pricing in the Budget. How is it going to help?

Keeping in mind competition and new possibilities, we need to have dynamic fare and that too in all categories whether premium or sleeper class.

What steps have been taken to enhance passenger safety?

We are planning to rope in international experts to ensure that `1 lakh crore safety funds are utilised properly. I have already written to the railway board asking them to ensure that the steps are result oriented.

What is in store for passengers in the future?

We are thinking of taking railways to bordering areas such as Twang not only for strategic purpose but also to connect far flung communities. We are also thinking of connecting islands and survey work has started for the Chardham rail connectivity which is one of the most difficult networks.

Why was Railway revenue earnings low in 2016-17?

There is a drop in coal loading and 50 per cent of our total freight earning comes from coal. We hope to close the year in a better way.

What are your priority areas in Railways?

Cleanliness, improving train punctuality, safety on tracks, completion of track and electrification and dedicate freight corridor. I want to complete all this for providing better services.