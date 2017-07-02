NEW DELHI: In an effort to minimise injuries to its personnel from stone-pelting mobs in Jammu and Kashmir, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has formulated new Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). The new SOP provides for graded response in use of different kinds of non-lethal weapons and an advisory for deploying formations of suitable strength to deal with a violent mob of a particular size.

CRPF Director General Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar said, “The SOP also advises how the formations are to be comprised besides putting forth a clear set of guidelines for using the right kind of ammunition and in what manner. It also mentions when to deploy armoured bunkers and in what numbers to face a mob of a particular strength.”

In order to boost the morale of the forces on the ground, the CRPF has also initiated a four-week pre-induction training for deployment of personnel drawn from places other than the Valley. A refresher course has also been introduced to train the already deployed personnel in the Valley. The personnel have also been provided with specialised gear like body protectors.

While the CRPF training centre at Lethpura, Avantipora (Pulwama), is imparting pre-induction training to the CRPF personnel in batches, the Recruit Training Centre at Humhuma in Srinagar and the one at Jammu are providing the training for the refresher courses.

Bhatnagar said the stores of protective gear and ammunition have also been beefed up ahead of the anniversary of the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani on July 8. Coordination between various agencies has been improved to handle law and order situations and securing the convoys and camps of the security forces.

Meanwhile, to secure Amarnath Yatra routes, the CRPF has introduced heli-surveillance and deployed drones. Aid of satellite imagery has also been taken. As part of the full-proof security arrangements, the deployment of CRPF has almost been doubled from 115 companies (11,500 personnel) to 210 companies (21,000 personnel).