Cop with a Beauty Bug

The beauty bug has bitten a joint commissioner, who is asking the fellow officials for good beauty salon options to get an anti-tan treatment done. Interacting with DCPs and senior district officers in a meeting recently, he said he got a tan as a result of the long duty hours in the field.

Parading Cops

Cracking a whip on junior staff, who were procrastinating their joining date at the new stations allotted to them, the North District additional DCP-1 devised a strategy to speed up the process. All transferred cops were directed to reach his office. From there, a police bus with a reserve inspector in it, ferried all 60 cops to their respective police stations one by one.

Monsoon Plan

Ever since the monsoon has arrived, waterlogged roads and vehicles stuck in jam is a common sight. However, Delhi traffic police joint commissioner Garima Bhatnagar had some other plans to deal with it. The 1994 batch IPS officer has left for Japan to attend a traffic assignment, and will be back on July 23. N S Bundela, joint commissioner, headquarters, will look after the work in her absence.

PR Please!

A publicity-hungry New Delhi district DCP invited half a dozen journalists for lunch last week on the completion of his six months in the district, and boasted about changes that took place after he joined. He claimed that murder and rape cases were solved under his supervision. He told the reporters he was expecting a good coverage.

Joy of New Job

Ecstatic over entry into the prestigious civil services, a newly selected IAS, accompanied by his father, was seen knocking doors of random IPS officers inviting them to a celebration party he had organised. Later, he sent e-invites to the officials with his photo—receiving certificate from Jitendra Singh, MoS, PMO—on WhatsApp. Most officers were taken by surprise.