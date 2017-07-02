GUWAHATI: It’s usually a father who advises his children, but in Nagaland, it’ll be a role reversal for a father and son.

Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu’s son Khriehu Liezietsu had resigned as MLA to make way for his father, who is not an elected member, to contest the July 29 by-elections from Northern Angami-I constituency to be able to continue in office. Shurhozelie rewarded his son a month later by appointing him as his advisor with pay, perks and facilities that of a Cabinet minister. Earlier, Liezietsu junior was parliamentary secretary in the departments of music task force and lotteries.

Shurhozelie had won the 2003 and 2008 elections from the seat but in 2013, he opted out for Khriehu, who won the election. Liezietsu senior had donned the CM’s mantle in February after his predecessor T R Zeliang resigned following violent protests by tribal groups against quota for women in civic elections.

The Congress has slammed the CM and his Naga People’s Front (NPF). “This is a shameless act. It hasn’t happened with any other political leader. NPF should be ashamed of it,” said Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee chief K Therie. “He resigned last month on health ground. How does he suddenly become fit to be re-employed? This is nothing but nepotism.”

NPF said Khriehu’s appointment was “due to pressure from party functionaries”.