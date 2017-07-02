KCR’s SOP Opera

After launching a Rs 4,000 crore sheep distribution scheme for the Yadavas, the K Chandrashekar Rao government in Telangana has turned its focus on other weaker sections who depend on hereditary professions.

Coming this Month

Washing machines, driers and iron-boxes for washermen.

Financial assistance to Nayi Brahmins to set up modern salons.

Rs 500 crore

was earmarked in the state budget for washermen and barbers. Leaders of the communities have been asked to constitute a 10-member committee for each caste to select genuine beneficiaries of the proposed schemes.

New brand ambassadors for Telangana handlooms

Telangana police forces are soon likely to become brand ambassadors for the state’s handloom industry. How? By wearing handloom clothes to work once a week. The idea is part of the state government’s drive to promote the handloom sector.

To this end, the state is likely to provide policemen and women with handloom clothes on the directions that they wear them once a week to work. During a meeting on promoting the state handloom sector recently held in Hyderabad, a senior bureaucrat made the proposal. The argument was that as the state police employs some 50,000 people, asking them to wear handloom garments would help promote the sector. Officials noted that policemen, clad in khaki, are visible in public places unlike most other government servants. by Mouli Mareedu

Man Uses Matrimonial Sites to Con 100 Women

A 28-year-old man was arrested by Bagalur police last week for allegedly cheating many women on matrimonial sites and extorting money from them. Police said the accused Sadath Khan had been living in Bengaluru since 2011. Khan would pose as a suitor and approach older single and divorced women through matrimonial websites. DCP Harsha P S said, “Khan was arrested after a professor filed a complaint. The woman met him on a matrimonial site. He told her that he works for the central government. After days of dating her, he took Rs 50,000 from her. Later she got to know that Khan was arrested for cheating women in similar fashion.”

Octogenarian Ends Life After Cat Killed Her Pet Parrot

Every once in a while, someone touches our lives so deeply that we wonder how we managed to survive for long without them. They become so integral to us that a life without them becomes unimaginable. That was Meenu, a parrot, for 82-year-old Dhanalakshmi.

The winged friend had transformed the lonely, monotonous life of the widow so much that when her pet was killed by a cat, the octogenarian decided that there was no point to continue living and ended her life. Dhanalakshmi, was living with her son Sakthivel Pandian in Madurai since her husband Kasimani’s death in 2005.