Tollywood on a highway to toxic world

HYDERABAD: The tentacles of drugs have not only spread deep into Tollywood, the students from reputed schools and colleges, too, are growingly getting hooked to the deadly high. With each passing day, the Tollywood drug case is getting murkier, revealing the darker side of the industry.

Actor P Subbaraju, who was questioned by the SIT of Telangana excise department last week in connection with the ongoing drug racket, is learnt to have named 15 Tollywood personalities including two top actors and children of a veteran actor who were involved in it.



The two actors include a woman artiste who has played negative roles in films directed by a director, who is known for social media controversies. These names are in addition to the 12 film celebrities summoned and 15 others who were likely to be issued summons soon.



Speaking to media, after coming out of the excise office at 11 pm, Subbaraju said: “I came here after I was summoned. I gave all information I have with regard to the case. The government is serious in rooting out drugs. I will come and provide information if the SIT wants me again. It is very said that students are involved in drugs.”



Based on the third day’s questioning alone, it is learnt, the SIT investigators could carry out an in-depth inquiry into the case. The officials have come to know that 16 pubs in Hyderabad are ideal spots for drug peddling and consumption of narcotics. “We have got very good leads. The names of 16 pubs have surfaced during the probe,” Akun Sabharwal, excise director, told media.



Last week, the sensational drug racket case took an interesting turn with ace Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh reportedly admitting before the SIT that he has been doing drugs, albeit in small quantities.

However, the director uploaded a video to his twitter account in which he denied having done anything illegal, including using drugs. He said he told SIT officials that he had no links with Calvin Mascarenhas, the alleged kingpin of the racket who was recently arrested by the Telangana Excise department.

He added that the media had ruined his life. He would present himself before the SIT whenever they required him to.

A day after questioning the director, the SIT had also grilled Tollywood cinematographer Shyam K Naidu in this connection. However, the six-hour-long questioning, with a few breaks in between, reportedly did not help the sleuths to connect him to Mascarenhas, said sources.