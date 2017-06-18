Home The Sunday Standard

States scan

Published: 18th June 2017 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2017 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab

Regaining Confidence

Punjab Irrigation and Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh has regained his confidence after the sand mining controversy in which his name figured. During three Cabinet meetings just after the scam came to light, he hadn’t said much, but now he is back to his old self. Reason: he has the support of Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. In a recent cartoon circulated on social media,Amarinder was shown carrying Rana in a basket on his head while crossing a river. In it, Rana says, “Raja ji please save me,” and Amarinder replies,“Don’t worry, till I’m here, nobody can touch you.”

Babus Upset with Ministers’ Interference

BJP leaders and workers in Haryana havebeen complaining to Chief Minister  Manohar Lal Khattar that the state bureaucracy doesn’t respect them. But the babus say they’re sandwiched between performing their duties and their taking orders from political bosses. When Khattar directed officers to crack down on illegal mining, ministers called them and told them not to take any action against the accused. The officers have conveyed their helplessness to Khattar.

West Bengal

Kolkata Deputy Mayor Iqbal Ahmed couldn’t handle the CBI stress. After neing interrogated by the Central investigative agency for over six hours for his alleged involvement in the Narada scam, he fell sick. The CBI grilled him about TMC leaders he introduced to Narada TV CEO Matthew Samuel for favours in lieu of money from the latter. Ahmed skipped the interrogation the next day citing ill health.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp