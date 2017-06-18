States scan

Harpreet Bajwa and Aishik Chanda By

Punjab

Regaining Confidence

Punjab Irrigation and Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh has regained his confidence after the sand mining controversy in which his name figured. During three Cabinet meetings just after the scam came to light, he hadn’t said much, but now he is back to his old self. Reason: he has the support of Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. In a recent cartoon circulated on social media,Amarinder was shown carrying Rana in a basket on his head while crossing a river. In it, Rana says, “Raja ji please save me,” and Amarinder replies,“Don’t worry, till I’m here, nobody can touch you.”

Babus Upset with Ministers’ Interference

BJP leaders and workers in Haryana havebeen complaining to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that the state bureaucracy doesn’t respect them. But the babus say they’re sandwiched between performing their duties and their taking orders from political bosses. When Khattar directed officers to crack down on illegal mining, ministers called them and told them not to take any action against the accused. The officers have conveyed their helplessness to Khattar.

West Bengal

Kolkata Deputy Mayor Iqbal Ahmed couldn’t handle the CBI stress. After neing interrogated by the Central investigative agency for over six hours for his alleged involvement in the Narada scam, he fell sick. The CBI grilled him about TMC leaders he introduced to Narada TV CEO Matthew Samuel for favours in lieu of money from the latter. Ahmed skipped the interrogation the next day citing ill health.