GUWAHATI: Lawyer-turned-BJP MP Ram Prasad Sharma, who once claimed he has the solution to Jammu and Kashmir, is in trouble again.

Adivasi (tea tribe) woman Laxmi Orang has filed a defamation suit against him and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for sharing a Facebook post with pictures of her in which she was running after being stripped.

The post, which surfaced from an account bearing the UP CM’s name, claimed the “Hindu” woman was targeted by Congress workers in West Bengal for speaking in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Assam Police are probing the case.

Orang was beaten and stripped in Guwahati in 2007. The incident occurred after a protest march by Adivasis, who were demanding ST status, turned violent.

“I have been suffering the ignominy for 10 years. It was inappropriate of Sharma to come out in support of the post,” said the mother of a two-year old son.

“It’s not a defamation case. It’s a fact that the incident took place in 2007. I shared the post to create awareness that she should get justice,” Sharma said, adding that he had not yet received any notice from court.

Sharma is known for shooting off his mouth. Last year, he said, “Let the Centre give powers to me to deal with the problem of cross-border terrorism in Kashmir. I’ll solve it in six months.”

He once insisted that Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur should be reclaimed by Assam. “We had leased out Dimapur to Nagaland in 1963. The Assam government should reclaim it and other areas encroached upon by Nagaland by using force, if needed.”