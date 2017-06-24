THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Watch out! The scammers are out with a new set of tricks to swindle the public. Curiously, the Centre’s directive to link the bank accounts with Aadhaar has apparently made these fraudsters more brazen. Their latest modus operandi is to seek details of the Aadhaar card from unsuspecting victims through phone calls and emails.

Posing as bank executives or tele-callers, they call up potential victims saying: “The bank has decided to link your Aadhaar number with debit card for better customer service. For this we need your Aadhaar number and other details.” A similar call was received by a city-based businessman recently. To gain the victims’ trust, fraudsters even tell the common 12-digit code on the debit card, which will be unique to each bank, and then ask them to disclose the remaining four digits, unique to each customer.

Along with the last four digits, they secure the card verification value (CVV) number. Next, they will place orders to generate a one-time password (OTP) on the customers’ mobile phone. Convinced the OTP is for Aaadhar linkage, customers share the password for linking the Aadhaar cards with debit or credit cards.

Kiran Kumar, a business analyst, who was contacted by a fraud recently, said, “I was aware of such frauds. So I waited till the executive asked me to share the OTP. But I refused to do so and instead warned him of police action. However, several people remain unaware of this and normally share the number as the Centre had instructed the public to link the Aadhaar card with PAN. It’s time people be made aware of this new age fraud.”

The police said the fraudsters’ primary targets are people from Kerala given the unawareness of such frauds. They said the fraudsters operate from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi. Incidentally, none of the accused has been booked till date. The police suspect the involvement of an international crime syndicate. IG Manoj Abraham, nodal officer of Cyberdome, a unit of Kerala Police to prevent cyber crimes, said that the frauds can be reduced to a great extent once Aadhaar linkage is over.

“As the new system will provide an authentication to the customer, the fraudsters can’t dupe. Here, there will be a biometric verification which helps to reduce the possibility of money being siphoned from accounts. However, fraudsters will continue to target ignorant people. This can be avoided through awareness programmes,” he said.