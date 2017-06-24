THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fever situation in Kerala is becoming serious with more people falling prey to dengue and other fevers even as the government claims to have contained fever outbreak to a certain extent. The total deaths due to various fevers reached almost a 100 this month despite the government claiming to have taken up all preventive measures. According to the reports from the Directorate of Health Services, 93 people have died this month. Of the deaths, dengue claimed 45 lives whereas 14 people died of H1N1.



Around 15 people have so far died of viral fever and 11 from Leptospirosis. Almost all the hospitals, both government and private, are flooded with fever patients.

With such situation, the government has asked the local bodies to convene all party meets to ensure the participation of everyone in tackling the situation.



The decision was taken at an all party meet convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday. The meeting also decided to conduct a mass cleaning drive across the state on June 27, 28 and 29.

Despite the government claiming to have done everything to contain the fever outbreak, the Opposition and other parties allege that the government had not taken any necessary step to deal with the issues that crop up during the rainy season.



With the situation becoming worse every other day, the government has started fever clinics in any of the government hospitals. They are also for roping in the service of doctors in the private hospitals and also those who have retired to tide over the shortage of doctors in treating fever.