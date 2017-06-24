You’re the victim in this film, and you’ll now exactly how it feels to be at the receiving end. Kya Yahi Pyaar Hai is an explicit representation of intimate partner violence that’s plaguing our generation, taking the viewer through different aspects of abuse. “It talks about an unmarried dating couple, both educated and financially independent, and what’s going on in their life.

Kya Yahi Pyaar Hai

Dominance, verbal abuse, controlling what your partner should do and shouldn’t, possessiveness, jealousy, all emotional realities are depicted in the film,” says Vithika Yadav, the co-founder of Love Matters, a multimedia platform for issues pertaining the youth. According to the WHO, one in three women worldwide have experienced either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence. The movie, filmed in Delhi, gives perspective to people about their behaviour patterns.

Leveraging the footfall of a public space—at Kashmiri Gate, Vishwavidyalaya and Janakpuri West metro stations—was a smart move. “Because virtual reality technology is expensive and it’s distribution difficult, the thought was to take the film to people, rather than them going to theatres,” says Vithika.

Co-director Gayatri Parameswaran, recalls how directing it brought on fundamental challenges. “We had to leave the scene every time we hit record because we couldn’t be in the film. In 360, every thing is captured. So it helped that we trusted the actor, who in turn had to act with a camera as his opposing character,” she says.

All you got to do now is put on those headsets and get straight into action. Kya Yahi Pyaar Hai: Till June 30, all day at Kashmiri Gate, Vishwavidyalaya, Janakpuri West Metro stations.