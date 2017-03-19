India is a culturally rich nation with its natives having a keen interest in various art forms. Reason behind this is our bond with the rich cultural diversity of the regions of India to which we belong.

It does not matter what profession we are in, what faith we follow, how busy our daily life is or which strata of society we belong to, since culture is so deep rooted in each one of us, we ultimately find solace in activities which takes us back to our roots.

Talking about cultural events in the capital city, most of them are organised in central or south Delhi, which is considered to be inhabited by the elites. This class of our society is well travelled, well aware and exposed to almost every aspect of Indian and world cultures.

They are definitely appreciative of the events but then limiting its outreach to a specific class does not solve the purpose when it comes to people to people contact which is the sole aim of organisations holding such events in Delhi.

Some steps need to be taken to increase the outreach of events and also getting us more appropriate audience like the youngsters and general public, including the marginalised sections of our society.

In my view, agreements can be done with universities and colleges to organise cultural events on their premises to ensure maximum participation of youth. Under the exchange programmes of the government, these performances should be presented at different venues across the city.

It is the social responsibility of all of us to bring the marginalised sections of our society to the mainstream and there is no better way than culture. Members of this section are neither aware of these events nor are they bothered about attending one, as they are busy struggling to make both ends meet.

Giving them a window for some recreational activity, which might inspire them to be a part of the world of art. These are a few suggestions on which lines we may think forward towards the goal of a more inclusive society where cultural activity is not confined to just a class but is accessible to all and appreciated by all.