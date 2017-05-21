Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi bizman plays role in Sikh wedding reform

Before the Big Fat Indian Wedding became part of India-slang the Sikh clergy had issued a diktat in the late 70s that weddings in Punjab should be simple gurdwara affairs with minimum number of guests

NEW DELHI: Before the Big Fat Indian Wedding became part of India-slang the Sikh clergy had issued a diktat in the late 70s that weddings in Punjab should be simple gurdwara affairs with minimum number of guests including family members. No more.

In accordance with Sikhism’s purist origins, a Delhi businessman Dr Raju Chadha has been successful in reviving this forgotten rule. In a landmark decision promising wide ramifications for the Sikh community, its top five priests have passed a resolution banishing ostentation weddings and religious ceremonies to be held at gurdwaras. It also aims to reduce the financial burdens on families.

Chadha, chairman of the Wave Group, played a major role in simplifying wedding invitations. He said, “Families spend a lot time and money on extravagantly designed cards for multiple wedding occasions and on distribution. Why can’t cards be digital affairs to emailed or sent on WhatsApp to save money and energy?” Chadha’s family is known for their business acumen and philanthropic work, with a pioneering edge in the field of community reforms.

The tycoon recollects his sister’s wedding in 1976—a simple affair held during the day, an unlikely event in wealthy Sikh families. “Though rich families can afford big weddings, they should respect the canon and hold traditional weddings in gurdwaras,” Chadha said. “The new resolution, which will be made public soon demands the Sikh Sangat to solemnise Anand Karaj (marriage ceremony) in a gurdwara. Both the girl’s and boy’s side should reach the gurdwara on time to perform the ceremony. If possible the wedding should be followed by langar in the gurdwara itself.” Bhog ceremonies should consider the time and cost factor.

“In accordance with the Rahat Maryada the core conduct of the Sikhs all functions should be kept very simple so that minimum expenditure is incurred .” Chadha lives by the core value of his religion. “Human beings are equal above caste or status. To bring the community together, rich and poor alike should hold simple wedding ceremonies at gurdwaras.”

