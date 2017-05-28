Home The Sunday Standard

Saluting their martyred kin, their own way

To celebrate, honour and remember martyrs and heroes in a special way, a young social activist from Chandigarh has come up with his ‘Ek Eent Shahid Ke Naam (One Brick In the name of Martyr) project.

Published: 28th May 2017 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2017 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

The akhara in a martyr's memory

CHANDIGARH: To celebrate, honour and remember martyrs and heroes in a special way, a young social activist from here has come up with his ‘Ek Eent Shahid Ke Naam' (One Brick In the name of Martyr) project.

Sanjeev Rana believes it is useless to expect governments to build memorials for fallen soldiers. His first joint effort with people will bear fruit this week—an akhara in Kehri Man Singh village of Karnal district in the memory of CRPF’s Ram Mehar, who was killed in Chhattisgarh a few days ago. Mehar’s family has donated land, and every resident of the village and nearby villages will donate one brick, a cement bag or one’s day labour charges for the akhara.

About 5,000 villagers and 2,000 residents of the tri-city (Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali) have come forward for this cause.

“After my brother’s cremation, no one from the government helped us. We are happy that people are helping in our endeavour to fulfil the memory of my brother,” says Ramesh Kumar.

A family in Kurukshetra wants to replicate this effort for a park in the memory of their son Mandeep Singh, who was beheaded by Pakistani troops.

Both families have refused government help.

“It all started when Lt Col Bikramjit Singh was killed in J&K three years ago. When his family tried to get permission to celebrate his first death anniversary, they had to run from pillar to post. Permission was denied to celebrate his second death anniversary,” says Rana.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp