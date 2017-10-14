Home The Sunday Standard

BSY-Ananth CD row: Karnataka Government go for ACB probe

 Investigation into the alleged CD scam involving BJP State president  B S  Yeddyurappa and Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers H N Ananth  Kumar is likely to be handed over to the Anti-Corru

Published: 14th October 2017 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2017 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Ananth Kumar & Yeddyurappa

BENGALURU: Investigation into the alleged CD scam involving BJP State president  B S  Yeddyurappa and Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers H N Ananth  Kumar is likely to be handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The Siddaramaiah government seems to be preparing the ground for it. The chief minister held a prolonged meeting with Home Minister  Ramalinga Reddy, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar and Advisor to Home Minister Kempaiah last week in the backdrop of the report submitted by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL)confirming that the voices of the conversation recorded in the CDs matched with the voice samples of Yeddyurappa and Ananth Kumar.

The CD contained conversation between Yeddyurappa and Ananth Kumar about money being paid to BJP national leaders when Yeddyurappa was the Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah discussed the FSL report submitted to City Cyber Police and sought the opinion of Kempaiah and Suneel Kumar about handing over  the case to ACB for further investigation, sources said. Speaking to this newspaper, Reddy said City top cop Suneel Kumar was verifying the files and the report submitted by FSL. He would decide the future course of action over the case. 

Siddu cannot scare us with ACB: Ananth
BJP has accused Siddaramaiah of imposing an undeclared emergency in Karnataka to crush political opponents. “But he cannot scare us by slapping cases or misusing ACB to file false cases of corruption. We will not be cowed down by these threats and we will take this fight through every forum available in a democratic system,” Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Ananth Kumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp