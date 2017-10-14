BSY-Ananth CD row: Karnataka Government go for ACB probe

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: Investigation into the alleged CD scam involving BJP State president B S Yeddyurappa and Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers H N Ananth Kumar is likely to be handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The Siddaramaiah government seems to be preparing the ground for it. The chief minister held a prolonged meeting with Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar and Advisor to Home Minister Kempaiah last week in the backdrop of the report submitted by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL)confirming that the voices of the conversation recorded in the CDs matched with the voice samples of Yeddyurappa and Ananth Kumar.

The CD contained conversation between Yeddyurappa and Ananth Kumar about money being paid to BJP national leaders when Yeddyurappa was the Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah discussed the FSL report submitted to City Cyber Police and sought the opinion of Kempaiah and Suneel Kumar about handing over the case to ACB for further investigation, sources said. Speaking to this newspaper, Reddy said City top cop Suneel Kumar was verifying the files and the report submitted by FSL. He would decide the future course of action over the case.

Siddu cannot scare us with ACB: Ananth

BJP has accused Siddaramaiah of imposing an undeclared emergency in Karnataka to crush political opponents. “But he cannot scare us by slapping cases or misusing ACB to file false cases of corruption. We will not be cowed down by these threats and we will take this fight through every forum available in a democratic system,” Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Ananth Kumar said.