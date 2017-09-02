Comrade couples have to be prepared to stay away from each other, keeping in mind the needs and necessities of the 'revolutionary movement'. (File | PTI)

RAIPUR: Marriages are seen by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) as a hurdle in pursuit of their ideology; so even if approved, comrade couples cannot dream of a life together, which is forbidden in their social milieu—these enforcements on family life was revealed by party rebels, who were either arrested or surrendered.

Also, Chhattisgarh police recently recovered documents carrying guidelines issued by the Central Committee of CPI (Maoist) for the cadres, with specifications on sexuality, marriage and family life. This serves as the guiding principle on moral directives, communist culture and values.

“Family life is totally prohibited. Maoist cadres cannot hope for experiencing parenthood. Marriage is only a license to fight jointly and thrives only on violence,” said R K Vij, Chhattisgarh additional director general of police. If permitted, the marriage ceremony is held inside the jungle in a somewhat weird manner. A senior Maoist leader will administer to the bride and groom an oath, more of a declamation, to continue waging war against the state, it was revealed.

“We had some knowledge about such practices being followed by the left-wing extremists, but it is for the first time that we got documents pertaining to it. They were recovered during a police operation in Kanker district. The guidelines illustrate on how the organisation remains supreme over everything. The personal needs of cadres are sacrificed in the interest of the party,” deputy inspector general of police (Kanker) Ratanlal Dangi told The Sunday Standard.

Children are seen as an impediment on the rise and growth of the organisation. “Raising children is a problem; thinking about their future is yet another issue. So, those associated with the revolutionary movement must keep away from bearing a child. Men should be ready for vasectomy after marriage, since women are prone to risks like blood loss during abortion, posing a danger to their lives. Women tend to get weak after abortion, hampering their participation in party activities,” states the rule book accessed by The Sunday Standard.

Any proposal for marriage from female cadres, who are yet to complete one year within the organisation, will not be entertained. The new entrants will have to progressively invest in growth and development of the party, besides strengthening the base in their work area, the guidelines assert.

A marriage would be approved only between cadres of different zonal areas. This ensures that the couple will not be deployed in the same place. “Keeping in mind the needs and necessities of the revolutionary movement, they should be prepared to live away from each other for a very long duration,” the Maoist rule book says.