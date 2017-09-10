RAIPUR: A robust economic growth and push for good governance is the main stay of any government. To reach this goal, Chhattisgarh has mooted an ambitious fellowship programme to expedite inclusive growth.

The Chief Minister Good Governance Fellowship Programme (CMGGF) got an overwhelming response from professionals of renowned institutes. Candidates from Harvard School of Business, London School of Business & Finance, and University College London are keen to work with the government to deliver impact on the ground by leveraging data and technology.

Indian institutes such as IIMs, Indian School of Mines, National Law Universities, Indian School of Business, Institute of Rural Management Anand, among others, have also come forward to be part of CMGGF.

“The state has identified high-priority schemes in socio-economic sectors and looks forward to engage in creative and innovative application of knowledge. This is also in line with the digital governance concept of our Prime Minister,” principal secretary (Electronics & IT) Aman Kumar Singh said.

The idea is to provide citizens a service- focused, transparent and responsive administration, he added. After identifying the scope of work for each fellow, they will be associated with various departments to ensure the focus of the target schemes remains on track to yield results.

The Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society (CHIPS) is the implementing agency for the programme.

“We intend to bring in skilled and motivated experts who, besides assisting administrative officials, can provide impetus to development programmes,” state government spokesperson Rajesh Sukumar Toppo said.

How It Will work

Initially, 42 fellows will be recruited for the first cohort of CMGGF for two years. They will be paid Rs 1.5-2.5 lakh per month. After being trained, they’ll be placed with departments and district officials. Additional allowance of 25 per cent will be given to those placed in the 10 Maoist-affected districts.